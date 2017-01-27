‘Padmavati’ album will be a treat for fans: Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always resulted in iconic songs and singer Shreya Ghoshal says the music of the director’s upcoming project “Padmavati” will be loved by her fans.

Shreya says she has some “interesting” songs in the period-drama which is scheduled to release in November.

“The film has some beautiful songs. ‘Padmavati’ is set in Rajasthan, it has a Srilankan connect also because she was from Srilanka. The fusion of folk and larger than life arrangements and grander treatment is amazing. It is going to be a treat,” Shreya told PTI.

“I have some very interesting, different kind of songs in the film and I am waiting for it to release and see how it turns out on the big screen,” she added.

The film features Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with queen Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone.

“Padmavati” also features Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler and husband of Padmavati.

The 32-year-old singer, who bagged her first National Award for Bhansali’s “Devdas”, feels the director-composer puts in a lot of research in his music.

“Expect the same larger than life experience in the album. The amazing thing about him (Bhansali) is that he brings in so many different folk cultures of our country in his music.

“Every time he touches upon that area, the research he does to understand the history, is beautiful. It comes very well in his songs. Apart from having a mass-effect, it has to be catchy also.”

Shreya also feels that it is not only the songs, but also the way Bhansali picturises them which is amazing.

“He (Bhansali) is a poet when it comes to visuals, he makes it like poetry. It is all nuances. Even as a singer, what sets two singers apart is the way that singer approaches the same idea in a very different way, or nuance.

“There is a signature style of adding nuances and it is the mark of any artist.” –PTI