‘Padmavati’ made with good intention: Shahid Kapoor

Although the upcoming period-drama flick, Padmavati, has already stirred up a plenty of controversies, even before its release, lead actor Shahid Kapoor says that the movie doesn’t include anything objectionable and had been made with good intention.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the cast and crew had to face the anger of many groups, who attacked the set of the movie and the filmmaker for allegedly distorting the depiction of queen Padmavati.

“According to me, I have not shot any scene which has been changed. I think there were a lot of presumptions about the film, and people were presuming there were (certain) things in the film,” the actor said when asked if any of the scenes were changed post the attacks.

“The clarification has been given that those things are not in the film. I hope when people see the film, they realise that the heart of the film and intent of the film is very good,” he added.

The Bollywood movie stars Shahid, along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. -PTI

