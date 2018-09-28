Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Pak Army chief confirms death sentences to 11 ‘hardcore terrorists’

September 28
17:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentences to 11 “hardcore terrorists”, nearly three weeks after he approved the execution of 13 others.
General Bajwa approved the capital punishment handed down to the terrorists by a military court for committing “heinous offences” related to terrorism, including killing of 20 security personnel.
The military courts were set up in Pakistan after the deadly Taliban attack on an army school in Peshawar in 2014 which killed more than 150 people, mostly students.
“Chief of Army Staff confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism,” the Army said in a statement.
It said the terrorists were found guilty of attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, destruction of an educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

“On the whole, they were involved in killing of 69 persons including 49 civilians, 20 Armed Forces/Police Officials and injuring 148 others,” the Army said.
Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession.
The special military courts also awarded imprisonment to four other convicts for their involvement in militancy-linked activities, the statement said.
The date and venue of trial was not shared due to security reasons.
On September 11, the military had announced that General Bajwa confirmed death sentences to 13 “hardcore terrorists”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

Epaper

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.