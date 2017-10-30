Please set up your API key!

India Post

Pak Army’s support to terror unacceptable: Indian DGMO

Pak Army’s support to terror unacceptable: Indian DGMO
October 30
11:10 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army’s support to terrorism is unacceptable, Indian Army’s director-general of military operations (DGMO) told his Pakistani counterpart when they spoke on hotline, sources said.

Lt Gen A K Bhatt, the DGMO of the Indian Army, also told his Pakistani counterpart that the Indian Army will continue retaliatory measures and retain the right to punitively respond to ceasefire violations, the Army sources said.

The request for the unscheduled talks between the DGMOs of the two countries’ armies came from the Pakistani side.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.