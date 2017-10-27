Pak calls for independent probe into rights violations in J&K

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top leadership today reiterated the country’s moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called for an independent probe under the UN into the alleged human rights violations in the Valley.

President Mamnoon Hussain urged India to implement the UN resolutions, saying peace and prosperity of the entire region is linked with the resolution of the long-standing dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said India must honor the commitments of its founding fathers and ensure implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

They (President and Prime Minister) issued separate messages to mark “October 27 Black Day” and reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Abbasi called for an independent, transparent and fair investigation into the alleged human rights violations under the United Nations in Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 27, 1947, the then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh had signed the instrument of accession with the Union of India.-PTI

Comments

comments