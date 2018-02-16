Pak claims destroying Indian Army post, killing 5 soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has claimed that its troops destroyed an Indian Army post in Tatta Pani sector across the Line of Control (LoC) and killed five soldiers.

Pakistan Army Spokesman Major General Asif Ghaffor in a tweet late last night also shared a video clip purportedly showing bombing of the Indian Army post and smoke billowing from the site after it was hit by fire.

“Indian Army post on LoC targeting innocent citizens destroyed by Pak Army troops in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly, Ghaffor tweeted.

However, an Indian Army official in New Delhi said the Pakistan Army’s claim is “baseless”.

Earlier, in a statement the Pakistan army spokesman said that India’s “unethical and unprofessional” approach across the LoC is terrorizing civilians.

Pakistan yesterday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to condemn the “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops across the LoC which allegedly resulted in the death of a driver of a van carrying school children.-PTI

