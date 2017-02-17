Pak demands Afghanistan to hand over militants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army today handed over to Afghanistan a list of 76 wanted terrorists hiding there, demanding immediate action or their extradition.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that an “official” of Afghan embassy was called to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the seat of military power.

“Afghanistan Embassy officials called in GHQ. Given list of 76 terrorists hiding in Afghanistan. Asked to take immediate action/be handed over to Pakistan,” Ghafoor tweeted.

However, the military did not disclosed the name of terrorists in the list.

The move came after a wave of terrorist attacks in Pakistan within a week, including a suicide bombing by the Islamic State group that killed 76 worshippers at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan.

Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan to press Kabul to take action against militants hiding across the border.

“The Pakistan-Afghanistan border closed with immediate effect till further orders due to security reasons,” Ghafoor said.

Official said that movement of all sorts of goods, transport and people has been stopped with Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan often accuse each other of nurturing militants who operate across the porous border between the two countries.–PTI