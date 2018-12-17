Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pak PM Imran condemns civilians’ death in Kashmir

Pak PM Imran condemns civilians’ death in Kashmir
December 17
10:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the killing of seven civilians in Kashmir’s Pulwama and threatened to raise the issue at the UN.

Seven civilians died Saturday when security forces opened fire at an unruly mob that thronged the site of an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which three terrorists and an army man were killed.

In Srinagar, the army urged people not to march towards the headquarters of its Chinar Corps on the call of separatists to protest the killing of the civilians.

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP said the responsibility of such deaths lies with separatists and supporters of militants, including the mainstream political parties.

Khan took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying only dialogue and not violence and killings will resolve this conflict.

He threatened to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN and said the country will demand that the UN Security Council fulfil its plebiscite commitment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office condemned the incident and said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute, pending on the agenda of the UN Security Council and the dissociation of India from reality was alarming.

The Government and the people of Pakistan reaffirm their continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle, it said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will PM Narendra Modi now show some humility?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.