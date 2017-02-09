Pak summons India’s deputy HC over LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and condemned alleged “unprovoked” firing by Indian troops on the Line of Control.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh.

“(Pakistan) condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation on February 7, 2017,” by the Indian forces on the LoC in Khui Ratta sector, Zakaria said.

He said the Indian firing resulted in the death of a 25-year-old civilian who was working as a laborer for the construction of a house.

“The Director General deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws,” Zakaria said.

The Director General also urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding and investigate this and other incidents of “ceasefire violations”.

Pakistan also asked India to instruct the security forces to respect the ceasefire “in the letter and spirit” and stop “targeting” villages and civilians, the statement said.

Pakistan said India should maintain peace on the LoC. –PTI