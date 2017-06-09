Pakistan a Threat, not ally: US think tank

Washington: Pakistan has been home to Taliban, the Haqqani network and many other terror groups, which has lead to categorizing it as a threat, not an ally, according to a top think tank of the US.

“Afghanistan is currently doing badly both in the fighting and in its civilian politics, governance, and poverty. Pakistan is still a sanctuary for the Taliban and Haqqani network+ and more of a threat than an ally,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies reported on 5th June, 2017.

Written by Anthony H Cordesman and Arleigh A Burke, the report said, “No commitment should be open ended. The Afghans have to do far more, and do it far better, to justify each future year of US commitment.”

“The United States should make it clear to Pakistan that it faces a total end to aid, and the imposition of sanctions, if it continues to support the Taliban and tolerate the Haqqani network,” it added. “It should make it clear that it can and will leave in the face of Afghan failure. If necessary, the United States should make good on such a threat,”

The CSIS has said, “It should send a clear message to all ‘partner states’ that they must meet reasonable standards of performance. The United States should never bully its allies, but it also should not be bullied – or let nations slip into the kind of overdependence that ultimately undermines rather than aids them.” -PTI

