Pakistan briefs foreign envoys on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today said it has briefed the envoys of foreign missions on alleged “human rights violations” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that Additional Secretary (UN & EC) Tasnim Aslam briefed ambassadors of foreign missions in the Foreign Office here.

The briefing focused on the “continuously aggravating human rights situation” in Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, which was observed in Pakistan on February 5, the statement said.

Zakaria said the Additional Secretary highlighted that the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ is observed every year on February 5 to express Pakistan’s “unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support” to the Kashmiris in their “legitimate struggle for the realization of the right to self- determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”

Aslam stressed that the Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

“The Additional Secretary urged the international community to take up with India its gross human rights violations perpetrated at all levels to ensure the misery and suffering of the innocent people” of Kashmir is alleviated and to play its role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions, the spokesperson said.

It was the second briefing after a similar one was held for the envoys of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries this week.–PTI