Pakistan Needs to Clamp Down: Joe Crowley

Washington: Joe Crowley, a known lawmaker of the US has demanded Pakistan to loosen its terror groups, stating that India won’t sit idle if its soldiers or civilians were being attacked. Pakistani militant groups have been quite savage at the Indo-Pak border for the past couple of months, slaughtering uncountable soldiers in the process.

Crowley, the Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus is demanding the recently appointed Trump administration to pressurize Pakistan well enough to catch hold of their terror groups, such as LeT.

“I think the emphasis here is that they (Pakistan) need to do more to clamp down on those violent and extremist groups within Pakistan themselves, because India will not sit by idly while its soldiers or its citizens are being attacked,” said the former co-chair of the House India Caucus.

He implied that the two countries should handle these issues in a bilateral manner.

“But I do think there’s a role that the United States can play as both a friend to India and Pakistan to put the pressure on our friends to find a way forward to help keep peace in the region and to bring about reconciliation,” said the Congressman.

When questioned about his opinions on the Afganistan Policy, he said that he hoped that President Trump as well as the State Department considers the opinion of the Indian Government as the subcontinent has been through a number of terror attacks.

“I don’t know of a doctrine from the Trump administration as pertained to the entire region, let alone Afghanistan. Or what its doctrine is towards India or toward Pakistan. So I do hope that whatever is formulated is articulated and understood by the members of the Congress, like myself, who care about that part of the world,” exclaimed Crowley.

Considering the binary relationship in the past between India and the US, he hoped that the status remained the same with Trump in power as well. -PTI

Comments

comments