Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Pakistan to campaign against India over IWT

Pakistan to campaign against India over IWT
October 23
17:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will launch an aggressive campaign against India to highlight its concerns over the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after New Delhi failed to let Pakistani officials visit two hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, a media report says.
Pakistan’s Commissioner on Permanent Indus Water Commission Syed Mehr Ali Shah said the Indian water commissioner had promised on the conclusion of the August 29-30 annual meeting to arrange a visit to the 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai in Jammu and Kashmir in the last week of September.

But the visit was delayed to October 7-12 due to local government elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
Shah alleged that the Indian side did not honour its revised schedule as well, saying Panchayat elections were being held in the state after 20 years. Shah said he wrote a letter of disappointment and then talked to his counterpart a few days ago on phone and based on that discussion he did not expect a visit soon, Dawn newspaper reported.
“We do not foresee an inspection visit of (the two projects being executed by India over) the Chenab River in the near future based on my telephonic discussions with my Indian counterpart,” Shah said.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said he did not want to go into a threatening mode, but would launch an aggressive campaign at home and abroad as India had seriously violated the 1960 treaty to Pakistan’s disadvantage.
Without explaining, the minister said he would trap India to its own bluff card because the matter also pertained to Pakistan’s security and he was in the process of consultations with stakeholders to resolve the challenges with India on a war footing.
The water commissioners of Pakistan and India are required to meet twice a year and arrange technical visits to projects’ sites and critical river headworks. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Karva Chauth

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Pakistan to campaign against India over IWT ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will launch an aggressive campaign against India to highlight its concerns over the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after New Delhi failed to let Pakistani officials visit two hydropower...
  • Trump threat to increase nuclear arsenal WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations “come to their senses”, days after he said the US would pull out...
  • Sikh council nominee racially targeted in Australia MELBOURNE: A Sikh man running for the city council in Australia has been racially targeted by a man in a truck shouting racial slurs at a life-sized cut-out made from one...
  • KKHH team celebrates 20th anniversary MUMBAI: On the very special occasion of the 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), lead actor Shah Rukh Khan said that initially, director Karan Johar narrated a ‘crap...
  • Campaign for Noor face on UK pound note LONDON: A campaign for British Indian World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan to be featured on a redesigned 50-pound currency note is gaining momentum in the UK. The Bank...
  • Zee show allows startups to win funding Special Feature ‘Break Through The Crowd’ premiered on Sunday October 14 at Zee Entertainment. This new series gives a handful of lucky contestants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn their entrepreneurial...
  • Eros’ Boyz 2 shines at the box office Special Feature MUMBAI: Eros International Media Ltd has announced a very successful performance of its Marathi release Boyz 2 which has collected Rs. 13 crores within 10 days of its...
  • Lisa Ray at Durga Puja with her twins HONG KONG: Lisa Ray is making the most of the festive season. The actress attended the Durga Puja celebrations in Hong Kong with her twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil. The...
  • Motilal Nehru sent troupe for 1900 Paris exhibition NEW DELHI: He was known as a firebrand barrister but not many would believe that Motilal Nehru was also an impresario who sent a troupe of magicians and performers to...
  • ‘New Amsterdam’ is challenging: Anupam Kher NEW YORK: Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher, who plays a doctor in a medical drama on NBC, says the show gave him an opportunity to reinvent himself and working on...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.