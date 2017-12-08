Pakistan to give visa to Jadhav’s mother, wife: Sushma Swaraj

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will give visas to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

In Islamabad, a Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25.

Swaraj said Pakistan had earlier agreed to give a visa only to Jadhav’s wife but India asked that a visa should also be given to his mother.

“We also raised concern about their safety and security in Pakistan. Government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Swaraj tweeted.

The minister also said she has spoken to Jadhav’s mother, Avantika Jadhav, and informed her about it.

Jadhav, 47, was given death sentence by a Pakistani Army court in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it.-PTI

