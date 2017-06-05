Please set up your API key!

India Post

Pakistani Army raids ceasefire in Poonch

June 05
11:35 2017
Jammu: The Pakistani Army, once again, disregarded the ceasefire at the Poonch district by firing mortar shells on forward posts and certain civilian areas. This incident took place along the LoC to urge the Indian army to reciprocate.

“The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2300 hours yesterday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector,” a source stated.

However, the Indian Army fought back the firing strongly and effectively.

The Pakistan foreign ministry has alleged that 2 of its villagers were injured due to the firing by the Indian Army. -PTI

