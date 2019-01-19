Pandits reach out to a Muslim family in distress in South Kashmir

HAPATNAR (Kashmir) : Battling with hunger for few days due to utter poverty, the seven-member family of Mouzudin Bhat in remote Hapatnar hamlet of South Kashmir had a meal on Thursday after a group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits braved heavy snowfall to bring them essential supplies.

Not only did the displaced Pandits from the Mattan transit camp led by Ranjan Jyotshi and Vinod Tickoo brought them rations, medicines and other essentials but also ensured financial assistance to the family by collecting funds through Facebook and other social media platforms.

“After six days all of us ate food. Our 4 children have not eaten food for several days. Thanks to these Kashmiri Pandit boys, who came to our help”, Raja Begum, one of the family members told reporters.

Jyotshi, who works for the social welfare department, learnt of their plight during a visit to the far flung area of Hapatnar.

He and Vinod Tickoo, an engineer collected rice, flour, oils, spices, sugar, tea, milk, pulses, medicines and blankets, quilts and clothes with the help of KP employees of Matan transit camp and rushed to Bhat’s house in two vehicles Thursday.

“Service to mankind is service to God. I was pained on their very bad situation. My heart wept when they said that they are hungry for days. I along with my KP employees reached out to them with all essential material to ensure they do not starve”, Jyotshi said.

All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinod Pandit, who was also there to support, said it is a message to the people of Kashmir that despite mistrust, KPs have a human heart to help their Muslim brethren.

People in South Kashmir have also appreciated this gesture of the minority KP community. PTI

