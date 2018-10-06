Something went wrong with the connection!

Pankaj Sharma appointed India’s ambassador to UN Conference on Disarmament

Pankaj Sharma appointed India's ambassador to UN Conference on Disarmament
October 06
12:56 2018
NEW DELHI: Pankaj Sharma has been appointed as the ambassador and India’s permanent representative to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, an official statement said. Sharma is currently the joint secretary (Disarmament and International Security Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
He will replace Amandeep Gill.
Sharma had replaced Gill as joint secretary of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) division. PTI

