Parents of Indian-origin man clueless about his whereabouts after NZ shootings

March 16
12:33 2019
HYDERABAD: The parents of an Indian-origin software engineer who went missing after the shooting during Friday prayers at a mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand are still clueless about his whereabouts even after a day.

At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city’s suburb, seen as one of the worst attacks on Muslims in that country.

The engineer, Farhaj Ahsan, has been working in New Zealand for the past seven years. He is married and has two children.

“We are yet to get information about my son. We are concerned about him,” Ahsan’s mother Fatima told PTI Saturday.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Friday, “Farhaj Ahsan, a person of Indian origin, was also reported to have gone to the same mosque and is currently missing. His family is in Hyderabad, I request immediate assistance to his family as well.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir, another Indian from Hyderabad, who was shot at in the same incident is recovering in hospital in New Zealand, his brother Khursheed Jahangir said.

“I thank the government for helping me get a visa to New Zealand. I am leaving today to see my brother. He is out of danger and recovering,” Khursheed said.

Iqbal Jahangir was shot in the chest, he said.

According to unofficial reports, nine Indians are missing since the attack, a source said that due to certain processes involved, official confirmation about Indian casualties may take a while to come in. PTI

