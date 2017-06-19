Parliament’s Monsoon Session may begin on 12th July

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has been proposed a month long session from 12th July, 2017 to 11th August, 2017. According to the government sources, the final decision will be taken by the committee, headed by Union home minister Rajnath Singh after 20th June, 2017.

The session is being pre-poned due to the presidential elections, where the MPs and MLAs would be casting their vote. It will ensure that they are in the capital during the elections. –News Source

