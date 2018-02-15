Parrikar taken to Mumbai for health check-up

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was today taken to a Mumbai hospital after initial health examination at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for apparent food poisoning, a senior official here said.

Parrikar last night complained of stomachache and visited GMCH for a health examination, the official in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

After the check-up, he was taken to Mumbai in a flight for further examination, he said.

“He went home after the initial check-up and again came to the hospital this morning for a second round of check-up. His health is better now but he has been referred to a hospital in Mumbai for further check-up,” the official said.

GMCH dean Pradip Naik said the Goa chief minister had come to the hospital last night, but refused to give details.

The budget session of Goa Assembly will begin on Monday. Parrikar is to present the state budget during the session.-PTI

