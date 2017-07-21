Parupalli Kashyap beats Lee Hyun in US Open

Commonwealth champ Parupalli Kashyap thrashed Korea’s Lee Hyun Il in the men’s singles opening round of the US Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament in Anaheim.

This was a comeback trail for Kashyap after his shoulder injury and his dauntless performance on the field was commendable. Kashyap thrashed Lee with a score of 21-16 10-21 21-19 in a match that lasted an hour and three minutes.

Sameer Verma, who also is making a comeback after recovering from a shoulder problem, made a positive start by beating Hoang Nam Nguyen from Vietnam with a score of 21-5 21-10 in another men’s singles match. -PTI

