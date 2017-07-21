Please set up your API key!

Parupalli Kashyap beats Lee Hyun in US Open

July 21
09:00 2017
Commonwealth champ Parupalli Kashyap thrashed Korea’s Lee Hyun Il in the men’s singles opening round of the US Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament in Anaheim.

This was a comeback trail for Kashyap after his shoulder injury and his dauntless performance on the field was commendable. Kashyap thrashed Lee with a score of 21-16 10-21 21-19 in a match that lasted an hour and three minutes.

Sameer Verma, who also is making a comeback after recovering from a shoulder problem, made a positive start by beating Hoang Nam Nguyen from Vietnam with a score of 21-5 21-10 in another men’s singles match. -PTI

