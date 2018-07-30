PC quits Bharat

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has said that Priyanka Chopra has left his next project “Bharat”, starring Salman Khan, due to a “very special” reason. The 38-year-old director did not elaborate much on the “reason” but hinted that it has to do something with her romance with American singer Nick Jonas.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of ‘Bharat’ and the reason is special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her…,” Zafar tweeted. “Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life,” he added.

The film recently went on floors with Salman and actor Disha Patani starting to shoot for it. It will feature the superstar sporting five different looks spanning 60 years.

