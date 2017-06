While Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood movie, ‘Baywatch’ wasn’t able to make an impact on the critics, the actress will be receiving the the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on 1st June, 2017.

She is being awarded in a new category, introduced by the jury – the ‘International Acclaimed Actress Award’ and she is going to be the first awardee in this category. -News Source

