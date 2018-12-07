Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

People with big surnames came and went, but India could not develop: PM

December 07
17:07 2018
NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said people with “big surnames” ruled the country but India could not prosper despite having the best talent and natural resources.

He also alleged that poverty was not alleviated as it could hit the “vote bank” of parties in the past.

Addressing the ‘Jagran Forum’ organized by the Dainik Jagran media group, the prime minister said, “People with big surnames came to power and went but no solution could be found to problems.”

He was making an oblique reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Modi said the country had targets but lacked commitment and passion.
“If poverty was alleviated, how would the slogan of ‘garabi hatao’ be given … it would hit vote bank politics,” the prime minister said. PTI

