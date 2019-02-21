Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Perpetrators of terror acts must be brought swiftly to justice: UN chief

Perpetrators of terror acts must be brought swiftly to justice: UN chief
February 21
15:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres has said it is essential that there must be accountability under international law and the perpetrators of terrorist acts be brought swiftly to justice, as he reiterated his strong condemnation of the Pulwama terror strike by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The UN Secretary-General also “urgently” appealed to the governments of both India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint” to ensure the situation does not further deteriorate.

“The Secretary-General has been following with great concern the situation in South Asia. He reiterates his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 and the “subsequent violence”, a statement issued Wednesday by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

He said it is essential that there be accountability under international law and the perpetrators of terrorist acts be brought swiftly to justice.

It is the belief of the Secretary-General that all difficult challenges can be resolved peacefully and satisfactorily through meaningful mutual engagement, the statement added.

When asked at the daily press briefing that Pakistan has asked for the Secretary-General himself to get involved in the process to encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan and if he is going to take on that role, Dujarric said, As a matter of principle the Secretary-General believes that all difficult challenges can be resolved through peacefully and satisfactorily through meaningful mutual engagement.

He reiterated that both parties need to request for the Secretary-General’s good offices, no matter where you look at them.

On Tuesday, Dujarric had said that the UN chief is “deeply concerned” at the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, stressing on the need for both to exercise maximum restraint.

Looking at the situation in general between India and Pakistan, we’re deeply concerned at the increase in tensions between the two countries in the wake of the February 14 attack, Dujarric had told reporters.

Responding to a question that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the UN must step in to defuse tensions and whether the Secretary General will take that role, Dujarric had said the good offices of the UN chief are available only if both sides ask for it.

The Secretary-General stresses the importance for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalation, and his good offices are always available should both sides ask, Dujarric said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had also strongly condemned the attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama and called on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

The already sour relations between India and Pakistan have worsened over the past week as New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the Pulwama attack. Both countries have called back their envoys for “consultations.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.