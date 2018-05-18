Something went wrong with the connection!

Person arrested after shots fired at Trump golf club

May 18
17:21 2018
DORAL (US): South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that’s owned by President Donald Trump.

The Doral Police Department says on its website Friday there are “no known victims at this point” and there is “no further threat.” No further details were immediately available. A message seeking more information was left by The Associated Press with police officials.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral. PTI

