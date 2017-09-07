Please set up your API key!

India Post

PG&E opens new center for gas safety
September 07
05:15 2017
DUBLIN, CA: Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has unveiled its new Center for Gas Safety and Innovation in Dublin, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to provide customers with safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy.

The new state-of-the-art 25,000-square-foot facility consists of workspace and lab space that will be home to three groups within PG&E’s Gas Operations that utilize some of the industry’s most advanced tools, testing capabilities and lab resources to ensure the safe operation of PG&E’s gas system.

The grand opening also coincides with National Safe Digging day, when the importance of calling 811 two business days before any digging project, large or small, is recognized across the nation.

“We strive to be at the leading edge of developing new methods and technologies that combine to enhance safety and reliability of our gas infrastructure. This new facility is mission critical to these goals.

For the first time, three key work groups will be working in close proximity with expanded lab space that will enable them to take their testing and evaluation to the next level,” said Sumeet Singh, PG&E vice president of Gas Portfolio Management and Engineering.

“We’re pleased PG&E selected Dublin as their headquarters for this important work. Dublin has become a hub for innovation, and this grand opening reinforces our commitment to support businesses that not only enhance the community of Dublin but reach consumers throughout the state and country,” said City of Dublin Vice Mayor Don Biddle.

