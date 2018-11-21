Phagwara school shares Microsoft’s Skype-a-thon

Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA, Punjab: Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, being the Microsoft showcase School, has taken part in Microsoft’s annual 48-hours Skype-a-Thon in which nearly half a million students, teachers and guest speakers connected via Skype to see how many virtual miles they travelled around the world in 48 hours.

A release by Dr Charu Chhabra, Vice-Principal of the school, claimed that the students of grade Nursery to 12 joined the Skype Sessions from November 12 to 14 with the students of schools situated in more than 30 countries, such as Sweden, Australia, Malaysia, Italy, Africa, USA, Kenya, Austria, Bangladesh, Nairobi, Pakistan, Vietnam, Egypt, Hungary, Argentina, Croatia, Sri Lanka and UK.

Munish Gupta, Head- Education, Microsoft India interacted with 52 students from Grade 1 to 12 during the 30 minutes Skype Session.

Ms. P.K.Dhillon, School Principal, stated that the focus of this year’s Skype-a-Thon is United Nations Sustainable Development Goal no.4 that is quality education.

Kamla Nehru Public School was successful in completing 280 Skype Sessions with students and educators around the world. The Principal shared that Skype-a-Thon is indeed a celebration of culture and education beyond borders.

