Philippines is hot destination for Indians

July 31
16:10 2018
Ms MA Teresita C Daza, Ambassador of the Philippines to India, inaugurating Focus Philippines meet in Goa.
Pics Preeti Verma Lal

Preeti Verma Lal
“A country comprising more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is all about three As: Accessibility, Attractions & Amenities,” Ms MA Teresita C Daza, Ambassador of the Philippines to India, said while inaugurating the first Focus Philippines event in Goa last week which was attended by 20 exhibitors from the Philippines and 120 travel/tour operators from India.

“In terms of tourist arrivals, India has moved from rank 13 to 12. In 2017, there were 107,000 arrivals from India which was a 22% increase. Between January and April 2018, the Philippines recorded a 20.35% growth in visitor arrivals from India,” she added.

Over 20 exhibitors from the Philippines are showcasing their products which includes various Department of Tourism regional offices, hotels, resorts, destination management companies as well as national and global carriers.
“Focus Philippines is a good opportunity for different stakeholders in the tourism industry in the Philippines to interact with travel operators in India.” said Dakila F. Gonzales, Head, Office of Product & Market Development – India & Middle East.
Talking of accessibility, Gonzales added that by early next year, Philippines Airlines should resume direct flights from Manila into Delhi and/or Mumbai.

