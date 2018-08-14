Piano rendition of Jana Gana Mana becomes the most viewed national anthem on YouTube

NEW DELHI: A piano rendition of the Indian national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”, has broken all records to become the most viewed national anthem with 72 million views on the video sharing website YouTube. Created by Mumbai-based pianist Shayan Italia and directed by Farhad Vijay Arora, the video was uploaded to the website on July 29.

“On the first day of the upload, we received more than 5 million views and quickly realized that we now had an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect all of India with its most emotional chord the Jana Gana Mana,” Italia said. One rendition of the French national anthem is the second most viewed national anthem with around 36 million views.

“We decided that our heartfelt rendition of Rabindranth Nath Tagore’s divine ode should get, by 15 August, 71 million views 1 million views to celebrate each year of India’s 71 years of Independence. The contemporary version of the timeless classic has been arranged and rendered on the world’ grandest concert piano, the flagship Steinway Model D, to befit Jana Gana Mana’s stature.

“India is going through trying, divisive times as never before. The singular aim was to bring all of India together in the next two weeks to celebrate our great country’s most celebrated treasure—the Jana Gana Mana,” Italia said. PTI

