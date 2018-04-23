Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Pics courtesy

Pics courtesy
April 23
14:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Katrina Kaif is surely treating her fans with amazing pictures of hers. Off late, the actress has been on a photo-sharing spree from the sets of her upcoming film, ‘Zero’ by Aanand L Rai. Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a breathtakingly beautiful snapshot of hers dressed in a Bengali bridal avatar.
The black-and-white photo of Katrina Kaif was taken at a Mumbai’s famous film studio. Katrina is exploring her inner photographer on Zero’s sets and is on a photo-clicking spree of her co-stars. A few days ago, Shah Rukh had a posted a hilarious picture of himself with director Aanand L Rai, and Katrina Kaif, where they all were seen at their goofy best.
“When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that you can’t keep your eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero (Pic courtesy: Katrina Kaif my media manager),” Shah Rukh captioned his picture.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Naidu rejects impeachment notice, says no substantial merit in it NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today rejected the unprecedented impeachment notice given by opposition parties led by the Congress against CJI Dipak Misra, saying it lacked substantial...
  • World will hear ‘positive voices’ against rising protectionism at Modi-Xi summit: China BEIJING: China today said President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the threat of rising protectionism and the “unprecedented” changes in the world in the past 100...
  • Cong will move SC, says Sibal after RS chairman rejects impeachment notice NEW DELHI: The Congress today lashed out at Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for rejecting an impeachment notice filed by opposition parties against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra...
  • New York Indian Film Fest to screen docu on Rituparno Ghosh KOLKATA: A documentary film by director Sangeeta Datta on the life and works of National Award-winning auteur Rituparno Ghosh has been selected for screening at the New York Indian Film...
  • Foreigners can travel to unrestricted NEW DELHI: Foreign tourists, except those from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, would now be allowed to visit some of the most pristine locations of the country which, so far, were...
  • Tara Sutaria, who? The new cast of Student of the Year 2 witnesses the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Many might have heard the name Ananya Panday as the girl has...
  • Mysterious spy The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is out, and it’s absolutely gripping at 2 minutes, 21 seconds. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the film highlights the India-Pakistan tension...
  • ‘Sweety’ success The past month has been a daze for actor Kartik Aaryan. And his recent film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has a lot to do with it. In his latest...
  • Look alike Anupam Kher is shooting in London for his upcoming film on Manmohan Singh, The Accidental Prime Minister. From the on-set photos, it looks like Anupam has gotten into the skin...
  • Pics courtesy Katrina Kaif is surely treating her fans with amazing pictures of hers. Off late, the actress has been on a photo-sharing spree from the sets of her upcoming film, ‘Zero’...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.