Pics courtesy

Katrina Kaif is surely treating her fans with amazing pictures of hers. Off late, the actress has been on a photo-sharing spree from the sets of her upcoming film, ‘Zero’ by Aanand L Rai. Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a breathtakingly beautiful snapshot of hers dressed in a Bengali bridal avatar.

The black-and-white photo of Katrina Kaif was taken at a Mumbai’s famous film studio. Katrina is exploring her inner photographer on Zero’s sets and is on a photo-clicking spree of her co-stars. A few days ago, Shah Rukh had a posted a hilarious picture of himself with director Aanand L Rai, and Katrina Kaif, where they all were seen at their goofy best.

“When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that you can’t keep your eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero (Pic courtesy: Katrina Kaif my media manager),” Shah Rukh captioned his picture.

