Pilgrimage to India for NRI Senior Citizens

NEW YORK: O’Harani, in partnership with Rising Star Media and Bollywood actor, producer and director Viveck Vaswani (credited with making a series of Bollywood hits and launching superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s career with Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman), has launched RE (live) INDIA, a luxury travel portal for senior citizen NRIs (non-resident Indians) living in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa & Australia.

RE (live) INDIA’S maiden voyage, called the Golden-Scarlet Odyssey, will lead travelers through the holy sites of North India: such as the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Paonta Sahib Gurudwara in Himachal Pradesh and Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra (Jammu and Kashmir). The fully-supervised, eight-day-journey kicks off this September, with additional trips offered in October and November (for exact dates and full itinerary, please visit www.oharani.com/relive-india. Reservations to be made by July 30th).

“Many NRIs who live in North America have aging parents and grandparents, and it is not always convenient for the entire family to travel together, either because of school schedules, finances or simply not having the time,” said O’Harani President Jitin Hingorani. “With our very experienced and capable team in India, we have custom-designed these ‘tirth yatras’ (Hindi for ‘holy pilgrimages’) for our aging uncles and aunties, while keeping their security, luxury and safety of utmost importance.”

The benefits of O’Harani Luxe’s luxury holy pilgrimage include:

• Small, exclusive group of 10-12 travelers

• Medical practitioner, along with first-aid kit, on the entire journey

• Each passenger’s medical history will be ascertained in advance

• 24-hour hospital on call within a 50-mile radius of each destination

• One-to-two senior citizens to travel concierge ratio for the entire trip

• Advance ticketing and VIP access at all places of worship

• Five-star rooms at all resorts, palaces and hotels

• Customized vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, keeping in mind health and dietary restrictions for diabetic, Vegan and Jain travelers

• First-class ground transportation, including Volvo buses and helicopters, when necessary

• Daily yoga and spa treatments, exercise and entertainment, with ample time for rest and relaxation

• Each tour will also include the company of an Indian entertainer (television or film)

“So many of our aging family members dream of going back to their homeland to visit with near and dear ones and fulfill their Hindu duty of cleansing their soul through a holy pilgrimage,” said actor, producer, director Viveck Vaswani. “This journey will create an engaging and educational experience for our senior citizens, while enabling the Indian entertainment industry veterans to respect their elders in a unique and fulfilling way.”

India Post News Service

