Playing my best tennis: Rohan Bopanna

June 14
09:32 2017
Winner of the French Open mixed doubles along with Gabriela Dabrowski, Rohan Bopanna has finally achieved his personal goal of winning the Grand Slam title. Bopanna has claimed to have matured as a player, saying that he is playing the “best tennis” of his career and will be able to handle any pressure situations.

“There is a huge difference what I used to be as a player. I have played close played close matches over the years. I was not so nervous today as compared to 2010 (US Open final). Over the years it has helped me to adapt (quickly) to surfaces. Last two years I have been enjoying a lot playing on clay,” the tennis player said.

“I have started to control the points better. I am playing my best tennis. I have matured over the years. I know how to handle those situations better. I have lost close matches, the Wimbledon semis, played the Masters series consistently. There were no nerves and that was a big difference,” he added.

This would be his first major title which he has won with Gabriela Dabrowski.

Bopanna spent 14 years to turn his dream into a reality and says that it is still sinking in. -PTI

