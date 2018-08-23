‘Plush Pillow’ wins as the best business idea

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Lyons Township High School students in La Grange presented product ideas to a panel of area businessmen and women and entrepreneurs in a project modeled after the television show “Shark Tank.”

Students in LT’s introduction to business classes pitched their products, showed the “sharks” their prototype and explained their marketing strategies and financial components at a recent La Grange Business Association meeting.

The winning group, sophomores Angelina Godinez and Kiley Durkin, both of La Grange, and their Plush Pillow idea won over the sharks and will receive marketing, financial and promotional support so they can sell their product, the release stated. The Corporate Identity Kit Package valued at $5,000 includes logo, business card and letterhead design, and full collateral.

Dave Vasudevan, VP Digislate, Inc – a Naperville based New Media Company specializing in Web Designing, Printing, Graphic Design –

presented the Corporate Identity Kit to the winner. Therese O’Sullivan, Owner of Unishippers a UPS Franchise, also presented a $250.00 gift certificate towards shipping service for the winner.

Portable Plush is a “new and improved” travel pillow, providing double the support, the release stated. The pillows, which are offered in adult and child sizes, are made of super soft anti-pill fleece and filled with royal-silk fiberfill stuffing. They are offered in numerous colors and designs. The pillow has a circular head rest connected to two neck pads to provide support on both sides, and the two neck pads connect with long stripes of velcro to allow personalized fitting. All pillows are handmade and sewn, according to the release.

The project required students to work in pairs over about five weeks and develop a business plan based on a product or service of their own design. The students’ business plans included an executive summary, company description, objective for the business, marketing plan and financial information, the release stated. The project also had to detail the cost of goods, selling price and estimated net income or net loss for the first quarter, as well as a partnership agreement.

The event was brought by The La Grange Business Association (LGBA) which is a group of over 300 businesses, services and non-profit organizations that strive to energize and enhance the local economy through events, networking and advocacy.

The group of business leaders work to develop effective programs, create new ideas and establish relationships that help local small businesses grow. Signature events organized by the LGBA are designed to drive foot traffic to businesses and position La Grange as a destination for day tourism. They include a weekly seasonal farmers market, craft fairs, arts festivals, carnivals, holiday events, and retailer and restaurant sales promotions.

For example, unique programming organized by the group, such as an outdoor piano near a fountain-plaza for music-lovers, helps promote a vibrate arts community in La Grange. A summer exhibit of hand-painted love seats displayed in front of local businesses draws attention to the diversity of businesses in the community.

To assist in this initiative, in 2017 the organization launched a La Grange mobile app, available to download for free in Google or Apple stores, which quickly and conveniently puts community-based events, programs, offers and promotions at everyone’s fingertips.

The La Grange Business Association also provides educational opportunities for small businesses on relevant topics like Social Media Boot Camp, Marketing on a Shoestring, Improving SEO and more.

