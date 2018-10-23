Something went wrong with the connection!

PM announces national award in Netaji’s name

October 23
17:27 2018
NEW DELHI: A national award in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be given every year to police personnel who do excellent work in rescue and relief operations during any kind of disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced.

The announcement came on the 75th anniversary of Bose’s declaration of the formation of India’s first independent government – the Azad Hind Government on October 21, 1943.

“From this year onwards, we will give an award in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to police personnel who do exemplary work while rescuing and providing relief to people during the time of any disaster,” the prime minister said in his address after dedicating to the nation a police memorial and museum here.

Modi said the award will be announced on January 23, Netaji’s birthday.

The Prime Minister said the country cannot forget the services rendered by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel in rescue and relief works during the time of any disaster.

“These NDRF and SDRF personnel are our brave policemen. They are from police forces. The country will not forget their bravery, dedication and sacrifice. Many people even do not know who they are, when they rescue people and provide relief during the collapse of a building, when there is a fire or when there is a train accident,” he said in a voice choked with emotions.

The NDRF and SDRF are constituted with personnel from the central paramilitary forces and state police organizations respectively.

Glorifying one family

In a veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi clan, the Prime Minister alleged the contribution of several great leaders such as Sardar Patel, B R Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose to the freedom struggle was “deliberately” forgotten to glorify “one family”.

He also said it is high time more Indians knew about the historic role these stalwarts played.

Donning the famous Azad Hind Fauj cap, the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and unveiled a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Bose.

The plaque will be placed at barrack number three at the Red Fort where members of the Azad Hind Fauj faced trial. A museum will be also set up in the barrack.

Modi lamented that post Independence, India’s policies were based on the British system as “things were seen through British glasses”.

“Policies, including those related to education, had to suffer because of this,” he said, adding that “Subhash babu always took pride in India’s history and our rich values. He taught us that not everything must be seen from a non-Indian prism.”

He said in the later decades of independent India, “if the country had got the guidance of personalities like Subhash Babu, Sardar Patel, the conditions would vary greatly”.

Modi said that his government is changing that now. PTI

 

