Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

PM condemns Kandahar terror attack

PM condemns Kandahar terror attack
October 19
11:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan, saying India stands in solidarity with the people of that country.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terrorist attack in Kandahar. India condemns it most strongly and mourns with our Afghan brethren the loss of life, including that of Kandahar’s senior leadership,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

An Afghan security chief and a journalist were killed and three Americans wounded Thursday when a gunman opened fire on a high-level security meeting attended by top US commander General Scott Miller, officials said.

The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack in the southern city of Kandahar that comes two days before Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections that the militant group has vowed to disrupt.

“We stand in solidarity with the brave people of Afghanistan in fighting terrorism imposed on them,” another tweet by the PMO said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravan Dahan 2018

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.