PM condemns Kandahar terror attack

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan, saying India stands in solidarity with the people of that country.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terrorist attack in Kandahar. India condemns it most strongly and mourns with our Afghan brethren the loss of life, including that of Kandahar’s senior leadership,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

An Afghan security chief and a journalist were killed and three Americans wounded Thursday when a gunman opened fire on a high-level security meeting attended by top US commander General Scott Miller, officials said.

The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack in the southern city of Kandahar that comes two days before Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections that the militant group has vowed to disrupt.

“We stand in solidarity with the brave people of Afghanistan in fighting terrorism imposed on them,” another tweet by the PMO said. PTI

