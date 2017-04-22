PM condemns terror attack on Afghan military base
April 22
07:07 2017
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the terror attack on a military base in northern Afghanistan.
“Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Mazar-i-Sharif. Our prayers and condolences to the families who lost loved ones,” he said in a tweet.
Over 50 Afghan soldiers were killed when the Taliban attacked the base near the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif yesterday.
The attack targeted soldiers at prayer in a mosque and others in a dining facility.
The Taliban had claimed responsibility for the operation.–PTI