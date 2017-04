NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of Vinod Khanna, saying he will be remembered as a popular actor and a dedicated leader.

“Will always remember Vinod Khanna as a popular actor, dedicated leader & a wonderful human. Pained by his demise. My condolences,” he said in a tweet.

The veteran actor and BJP MP died of cancer at a Mumbai hospital today.

Khanna was four-time MP from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.–PTI

