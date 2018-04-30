Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

PM congratulates CWG medal winners

PM congratulates CWG medal winners
April 30
17:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jitu Rai, Om Mitharval, Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh & Pardeep Singh

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with medal winners of the recently-held Commonwealth Games and said Yoga can benefit them in improving mental toughness.

The prime minister congratulated all the medal winners and complimented those who could not win medals, but had performed creditably.

He told the medal winners that their accomplishments in the sporting arena has inspired everyone.

Modi told the sports persons that their sporting feats have raised India’s stature, according to an official statement.

During his interaction at his official residence, the prime minister pointed out that today the life of a sports person can span several decades.

He also referred to M C Mary Kom, who is winning gold medals even as she is Member of Parliament.

Modi also mentioned Pullela Gopichand, who is mentoring and coaching many different players, after an immensely successful career as a player.

The prime minister said besides talent, training, concentration and hard work, mental toughness is also important for sports persons today. In this context, he mentioned the benefits of Yoga.

Modi urged the sports persons to remember, and keep in touch with the various ‘gurus’, mentors and teachers, who have guided them right from childhood. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.