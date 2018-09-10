Something went wrong with the connection!

PM for greater people-to-people ties between India, Sri Lanka

September 10
17:03 2018
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday called for greater people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, saying it would enhance relations between the two nations. The prime minister made the remark during a meeting with a delegation of Sri Lankan members of the parliament here.

The multi-party delegation was led by Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Karu Jayasurya, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Modi stressed on the importance of linkages between the people of the two countries.

“He stated that the new initiatives for enhancing relations between provincial assemblies and local bodies of the two countries would further deepen significantly the close people-to-people ties and trust between the two countries,” the statement read. The visiting parliamentarians noted the historical ties and shared spiritual and cultural heritage of India and Sri Lanka. They also expressed appreciation for deepening of relations between the two nations in recent years.

The Sri Lankan delegation also noted the benefits from a number of people-centric development cooperation projects being carried out with India’s assistance in their country.  “They agreed that speedy implementation of joint economic projects will bring benefits to the economies and the people of both the countries,” the statement read. PTI

