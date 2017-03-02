PM hails defense scientists for successful test of missile

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the defense scientists for the successful testing of interceptor missile and said it is a proud moment for the entire country.

“Hearty congratulations to our defense scientists for the successful demonstration of ballistic missile defense capability,” he tweeted.

“With this, India joins the select group of five nations with such capability- a proud moment for the entire country,” he added in another tweet.

India yesterday successfully test-fired an indigenously developed supersonic interceptor missile capable of destroying any incoming enemy missile at low altitude.–PTI