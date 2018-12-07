Something went wrong with the connection!

PM hopes India’s effort to deny economic offenders safe havens abroad will show results

December 07
17:07 2018
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed the hope that that India’s efforts to ensure that economic offenders who flee the country do not get safe havens abroad will show results.

New Delhi has put forth some suggestions before the international community to ensure that people “who commit economic offences, those who are fugitives… should not get any sanctuary anywhere in the world”, Modi said while addressing the ‘Jagran Forum’ organized by the Dainik Jagran media group here.

“I am confident that our campaign will show results,” he said.

The prime minister said he put across New Delhi’s stand before the strong economies at the recent G-20 meet in Argentina.

The government is working to bring back people, including Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, for their alleged involvement in bank scams.

India presented a nine-point agenda to G-20 countries, calling for “strong and active cooperation” to comprehensively deal with fugitive economic offenders.

Modi presented the agenda in the second session of the G20 Summit on international trade, international financial and tax systems.

“Cooperation in legal processes such as effective freezing of the proceeds of crime, early return of the offenders and efficient repatriation of the proceeds of crime should be enhanced and streamlined,” the agenda read.

India also called for joint efforts by G-20 countries to form a mechanism that denies entry and safe havens to fugitive economic offenders. PTI

