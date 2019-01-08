PM launches projects worth Rs 4,500 cr in Odisha

BARIPADA, Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a slew of central government projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore in Odisha and said these will also benefit lakhs of people in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Describing the projects as a new year gift for the people of Odisha to ensure speedy development of the state, Modi said “these will benefit the people in three eastern states of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand”.

Affirming the Centre’s commitment to strengthen infrastructure and connectivity in the country, mainly the eastern region, Modi said the focus is on boosting railway, airways and highway connectivity in Odisha.

Enhanced connectivity will bridge the gap between the mineral belt and industrial units, the prime minister said adding “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is Centre’s motto, as he launched the projects before addressing a BJP rally at Chhau Ground at Baripada in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.

The projects were unveiled during Modi’s second visit to the eastern state in less than a fortnight. He had unveiled a slew of projects in Bhubaneswar and addressed a BJP rally near Khurda town on December 24.

The projects are – road highways and transport, petroleum and natural gas, railways, culture, tourism and passport services.

The prime minister launched four-laning of three major national highways in Odisha, a section of a key LPG pipeline and doubling of an important railway line. He also flagged off new passenger train on a route, unveiled a multi modal logistics hub in Balasore and restoration and conservation of historical site of Haripurgarh.

Foundation laying and inauguration of a host of projects by the prime minister comes ahead of general elections. Assembly election in Odisha is also due with Lok Sabha polls. PTI

