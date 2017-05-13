PM launches SC’s Integrated Case Management System

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the integrated case management system of the Supreme Court on 10th May, along with the Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar.

This system has been formed in order to assist the accused in obtaining the required information online, making the court proceedings paperless. Khehar announced that he proposes to integrate this system among all the 24 high courts, along with the subordinate courts in the country. He also exclaimed that it would initiate transparency, avoid manipulation and help the accused acknowledge the real time status of the case.

Apart from that, the court and process fee will be calculated online, enlightening the suspects about the total cost involved. -PTI

