PM Modi can win trust, hearts and minds of J-K people: Mehbooba

JAMMU: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India can win the trust, hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, state’s Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said today.

She said this while congratulating the BJP on its 38th foundation day.

“Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India on its foundation day”, Mehbooba said in a tweet today.

“I sincerely hope that India under @narendramodi ji can truly exhibit the moral leadership of the region by winning the trust, hearts & minds of the people of J&K”, she said. PTI

