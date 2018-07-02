PM Modi condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan, Swaraj to meet relatives of victims

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the terror strike in Afghanistan as an attack on the nation’s multicultural fabric. At least 19 people, including Hindu and Sikhs, were killed in a blast in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad.”We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan. They are an attack on Afghanistan’s multicultural fabric,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister said India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government “in this sad hour”.”My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour,” Modi said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she would be meeting the relatives of the victims this evening herein her tweet, Swaraj said, “My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. We are with them in this hour of tragedy.” She said she would be meeting their relatives at 6 pm in JN Bhavan. PTI

Comments

comments