Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi pays tribute to Parrikar in Goa

PM Modi pays tribute to Parrikar in Goa
March 18
16:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

After arriving in the coastal state, Modi reached the Kala Academy in Panaji where he paid his last respect to the 63-year-old senior leader. He met Parrikar’s family members and offered his condolences to them.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar’s family members.

Earlier in New Delhi, a Union Cabinet meeting was convened to condole the demise of Parrikar, following which Modi left for Goa.

BJP president Amit Shah will also be in the coastal state to take part in the funeral procession of the late leader, the party said.

The chief minister’s body has been kept at the Kala Academy to allow the public pay their tributes.

Earlier in the morning, his mortal remains were kept the BJP office in Panaji, located around three km from the Kala Bhawan, for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.

Parrikar, a four-time chief minister, died at his private residence Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year. The IIT graduate represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades.

Parrikar’s final journey will begin after 4 pm.

His last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa’s first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.

Parrikar would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, according to the home ministry. The central government has announced national mourning on Monday. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

A legendary Common man. You will always remain in our hearts. A true Indian national. We hope you lived longer to m… https://t.co/TWjLntEr7W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2019, 6:44 am

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 40 people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchur… https://t.co/JBVntc77Hm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 15, 2019, 6:55 am

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.