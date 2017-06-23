PM Modi promoting indigenous sports

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been promoting Yoga all this while, especially during the International Yoga Day. Apart from that, the PM has been asking to make indigenous sports popular as well.

“Today the world is taking renewed interest in Yoga,” said the Prime Minister. “We have to ensure our traditional games do not lose their popularity. Indigenous games too must be promoted as they have evolved organically from our own way of life.”

During the launch of the Usha (PT Usha) School of Athletics at Kinalur in Kerala, PM Modi said, “Sports is closely linked with the human resource development of a society. To me, sports includes the following attributes: Skill, Perseverance, Optimism, Resilience, Tenacity and Stamina.”

“Focus will be on identifying talent and then nurture it by providing support. It also supports sports infrastructure.” he added. –News Source

