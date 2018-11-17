Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

PM Modi to attend swearing-in of new Maldives president on Saturday

PM Modi to attend swearing-in of new Maldives president on Saturday
November 17
11:05 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration ceremony of Maldives President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

This will be Modi’s first visit to the Maldives as prime minister.

“I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Mr. Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

He said the recent elections in the Maldives represent the collective aspirations of the people for democracy, rule of law and a prosperous future.

“We in India strongly desire to see a stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Republic of Maldives,” the prime minister said.

He also congratulated Solih on his victory in the recent elections and wished him “the very best for his tenure”.

Modi had recently accepted the invitation extended by Solih to attend his swearing-in ceremony. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Rafale Controversy is harming India's defense?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.