PM Modi turns 68, celebrates birthday in Varanasi

NEW DELHI: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th birthday, special ‘havan’ and prayers were offered in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The students of Panini Kanya Maha Vidyalay conducted the ‘havan’. Birthday greetings and wishes have been pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes the day, September 17, as ‘Sewa Diwas’ across India. The party leaders organize various welfare programs like cleanliness drives.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among the first to greet him. “Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country,” Kovind tweeted. Naidu, who is in Malta, called up Modi to wish him on his birthday, the Vice President Secretariat, said.

“Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with long and healthy life,” said Naidu’s Twitter handle. Shah hailed Modi’s leadership, saying India under him has become synonymous with development and that he has infused energy into every section of society like never before.

India has a government under Modi, which is committed to the development of the poor, farmers and every section of society, the BJP chief said in a tweet. He described Modi as a leader who is loved by all and has provided a decisive and visionary leadership to country, as he prayed for a long and healthy life for the prime minister.

Gandhi wished good health and happiness to the prime minister on his birthday. “Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always,” he said on Twitter. PTI

